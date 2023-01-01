Gospa od Škrpjela

This picturesque island was artificially created (on 22 July 1452, to be precise) around a rock where an image of the Madonna was found; every year on that same day, the locals row over with stones to continue the task. In summer, boats line up on the Perast waterfront to ferry people there and back (€5 return); off season, you may need to ask around.

The magnificent church at its centre was erected in 1630 and has sumptuous Venetian paintings, hundreds of silver votive tablets and a small museum (€1.50). The most unusual – and famous – exhibit is an embroidered icon of the Madonna and Child partly made with the hair of its maker.