Buća-Luković Museum & Gallery

Aristocratic families from the inner bay once built their summer residences at Tivat to take advantage of its sunnier outlook. One of the few survivors is this 500-year-old fortified enclosure with its own Catholic chapel, which once belonged to Kotor's Buća family. The solid stone defensive tower houses a collection of Roman bits and bobs; next door is a well-presented ethnographical museum with fishing and farming artefacts. Head upstairs for beautiful jewellery and folk costumes.

The gallery focuses on modern painting and sculpture and often hosts exhibitions.