Kotor City Walls

Kotor's fortifications started to head up St John's Hill in the 9th century and by the 14th century a protective loop was completed, which was added to right up until the 19th century. The energetic can make a 1200m ascent up the fortifications via 1350 steps to a height of 260m above sea level; the views from St John's Fortress, at the top, are glorious. There are entry points near the River Gate and behind Trg od Salate.

When tackling the walls in summer, avoid the heat of the day and bring lots of water. Those less physically inclined can still appreciate the sight of the snaking, surreal walls – they're visible from all over Kotor.