Cats Museum

Kotor

LoginSave

Crazy cat people and those with a fondness for whimsical vintage art will adore this charming museum, home to thousands of moggie-themed postcards, lithographs, prints, jewellery and beautiful antique advertisements. The small admission fee goes towards taking care of Kotor's famous felines.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Danilovgrad, Montenegro - June 4, 2012: Tourists visit to Ostrog - Serbian Orthodox monastery in Montenegro, located in mountains 15 km from Danilovgrad town. Founded in the XVII century.

    Ostrog Monastery

    21.76 MILES

    Resting improbably – miraculously? – in a cliff face 900m above the Zeta valley, the gleaming white Ostrog Monastery is the most important site in…

  • Lovcen Mausoleum, Montenegro (aerial view)

    Njegoš Mausoleum

    3.84 MILES

    Lovćen’s star attraction, this magnificent mausoleum (built 1970 to 1974) sits at the top of its second-highest peak, Jezerski Vrh (1657m). Take the 461…

  • ©2013 Slavica Stajic All Rights Reserved Photo may not be used without my permission . .Kampana Tower in the night, North Gate, Kotor fortress.The Old City of Kotor is a well preserved urbanization typical of the middle Ages, built between the 12th and 14th century. Medieval architecture and numerous monuments of cultural heritage have made Kotor a UNESCO listed “World Natural and Historical Heritage Site".

    Kotor City Walls

    0.13 MILES

    Kotor's fortifications started to head up St John's Hill in the 9th century and by the 14th century a protective loop was completed, which was added to…

  • Stari Grad

    Stari Grad

    10.71 MILES

    Budva's best feature and star attraction is the Stari Grad (Old Town) – a mini-Dubrovnik with marbled streets and Venetian walls rising from the clear…

  • Gospa od Škrpjela

    Gospa od Škrpjela

    5.96 MILES

    This picturesque island was artificially created (on 22 July 1452, to be precise) around a rock where an image of the Madonna was found; every year on…

  • Kastio

    Kastio

    17.42 MILES

    Clamber up the steps of this small Venetian fortress for photogenic views of the beach and the dramatic diagonal stratification of the limestone cliffs…

  • The Cathedral of Saint Tryphon in Kotor, Montenegro

    St Tryphon’s Cathedral

    0.09 MILES

    Kotor’s most impressive building, this Catholic cathedral was consecrated in 1166 but reconstructed after several earthquakes. When the entire frontage…

  • Šetalište Pet Danica

    Šetalište Pet Danica

    11.9 MILES

    Named after five young women named Danica who died during WWII, this pedestrian promenade stretches along the waterfront for more than 5km from Igalo to…

View more attractions

Nearby Kotor attractions

1. Clock Tower

0.02 MILES

Built in 1602, this tall tower looks down on an unusual stone pyramid; it was once a pillory used to shame wayward citizens.

2. Sea Gate

0.03 MILES

The main entrance to the town was constructed in 1555 when it was under Venetian rule (1420–1797). Look out for the winged lion of St Mark, Venice’s…

3. St Claire's Franciscan Church

0.04 MILES

Aside from a fine rose window there's not much ornamentation on the facade of this Catholic church, built between the 14th and 17th centuries. But head…

4. St Luke’s Church

0.06 MILES

Sweet little St Luke’s speaks volumes about the history of Croat-Serb relations in Kotor. It was constructed in 1195 as a Catholic church, but from 1657…

5. Maritime Museum of Montenegro

0.06 MILES

Kotor's proud history as a naval power is celebrated in three storeys of displays housed in a wonderful early-18th-century palace. An audio guide helps…

6. St Nicholas’ Church

0.06 MILES

Breathe in the smell of incense and beeswax in this Orthodox church, built in 1909 and adorned with four huge canvasses depicting the gospel writers, a…

7. St Tryphon’s Cathedral

0.09 MILES

Kotor’s most impressive building, this Catholic cathedral was consecrated in 1166 but reconstructed after several earthquakes. When the entire frontage…

8. St Mary's Collegiate Church

0.11 MILES

Built in 1221 on the site of a 6th-century basilica, this Catholic church is distinguished by impressive 20th-century bronze doors covered in bas-reliefs,…