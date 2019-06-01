Perast Museum

The Renaissance-baroque Bujović Palace, dating from 1694, has been lovingly preserved and converted into a museum showcasing the town’s proud seafaring history. It’s worth visiting, less for the portraits of ships and bewhiskered gents, and more for the building itself – and for the wondrous photo opportunities afforded by its balcony.
Perast
