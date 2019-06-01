The remains of the emblem of Venice – the winged lion of St Mark – are still visible over the main entrance to Budva's Old Town.
Main Gate
Budva
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.08 MILES
Resting improbably – miraculously? – in a cliff face 900m above the Zeta valley, the gleaming white Ostrog Monastery is the most important site in…
8.4 MILES
Lovćen’s star attraction, this magnificent mausoleum (built 1970 to 1974) sits at the top of its second-highest peak, Jezerski Vrh (1657m). Take the 461…
10.61 MILES
Kotor's fortifications started to head up St John's Hill in the 9th century and by the 14th century a protective loop was completed, which was added to…
0.06 MILES
Budva's best feature and star attraction is the Stari Grad (Old Town) – a mini-Dubrovnik with marbled streets and Venetian walls rising from the clear…
16.25 MILES
This picturesque island was artificially created (on 22 July 1452, to be precise) around a rock where an image of the Madonna was found; every year on…
7.22 MILES
Clamber up the steps of this small Venetian fortress for photogenic views of the beach and the dramatic diagonal stratification of the limestone cliffs…
10.6 MILES
Kotor’s most impressive building, this Catholic cathedral was consecrated in 1166 but reconstructed after several earthquakes. When the entire frontage…
19.26 MILES
Named after five young women named Danica who died during WWII, this pedestrian promenade stretches along the waterfront for more than 5km from Igalo to…
Nearby Budva attractions
0.04 MILES
Immediately south of the Old Town, this little beach has the ancient walls as an impressive backdrop. Wander around the headland and you'll come to a…
0.06 MILES
0.08 MILES
Tiny St Mary’s in Punta dates from 804 but is rarely open.
0.08 MILES
An attractive gallery displaying temporary exhibitions.
0.08 MILES
Literally the 'square between the churches', this open area below the citadel provides a visual reminder of the once-cosy relationship between Orthodox…
0.08 MILES
St Sava’s Church dates from 1141 but is rarely open.
0.09 MILES
Constructed in 1804 out of stripes of pink and honey-coloured stone, this Orthodox church has beautiful frescoes covering its interior walls.
0.1 MILES
This archaeological and ethnographic museum shows off Budva’s ancient and complicated history – dating back to at least 500 BC – over four floors of…