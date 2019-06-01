Main Gate

Budva

The remains of the emblem of Venice – the winged lion of St Mark – are still visible over the main entrance to Budva's Old Town.

  • Danilovgrad, Montenegro - June 4, 2012: Tourists visit to Ostrog - Serbian Orthodox monastery in Montenegro, located in mountains 15 km from Danilovgrad town. Founded in the XVII century.

    Ostrog Monastery

    29.08 MILES

    Resting improbably – miraculously? – in a cliff face 900m above the Zeta valley, the gleaming white Ostrog Monastery is the most important site in…

  • Lovcen Mausoleum, Montenegro (aerial view)

    Njegoš Mausoleum

    8.4 MILES

    Lovćen’s star attraction, this magnificent mausoleum (built 1970 to 1974) sits at the top of its second-highest peak, Jezerski Vrh (1657m). Take the 461…

  • ©2013 Slavica Stajic All Rights Reserved Photo may not be used without my permission . .Kampana Tower in the night, North Gate, Kotor fortress.The Old City of Kotor is a well preserved urbanization typical of the middle Ages, built between the 12th and 14th century. Medieval architecture and numerous monuments of cultural heritage have made Kotor a UNESCO listed “World Natural and Historical Heritage Site".

    Kotor City Walls

    10.61 MILES

    Kotor's fortifications started to head up St John's Hill in the 9th century and by the 14th century a protective loop was completed, which was added to…

  • Stari Grad

    Stari Grad

    0.06 MILES

    Budva's best feature and star attraction is the Stari Grad (Old Town) – a mini-Dubrovnik with marbled streets and Venetian walls rising from the clear…

  • Gospa od Škrpjela

    Gospa od Škrpjela

    16.25 MILES

    This picturesque island was artificially created (on 22 July 1452, to be precise) around a rock where an image of the Madonna was found; every year on…

  • Kastio

    Kastio

    7.22 MILES

    Clamber up the steps of this small Venetian fortress for photogenic views of the beach and the dramatic diagonal stratification of the limestone cliffs…

  • The Cathedral of Saint Tryphon in Kotor, Montenegro

    St Tryphon’s Cathedral

    10.6 MILES

    Kotor’s most impressive building, this Catholic cathedral was consecrated in 1166 but reconstructed after several earthquakes. When the entire frontage…

  • Šetalište Pet Danica

    Šetalište Pet Danica

    19.26 MILES

    Named after five young women named Danica who died during WWII, this pedestrian promenade stretches along the waterfront for more than 5km from Igalo to…

Nearby Budva attractions

1. Ričardova Glava

0.04 MILES

Immediately south of the Old Town, this little beach has the ancient walls as an impressive backdrop. Wander around the headland and you'll come to a…

2. Stari Grad

0.06 MILES

Budva's best feature and star attraction is the Stari Grad (Old Town) – a mini-Dubrovnik with marbled streets and Venetian walls rising from the clear…

5. Trg između crkava

0.08 MILES

Literally the 'square between the churches', this open area below the citadel provides a visual reminder of the once-cosy relationship between Orthodox…

7. Holy Trinity Church

0.09 MILES

Constructed in 1804 out of stripes of pink and honey-coloured stone, this Orthodox church has beautiful frescoes covering its interior walls.

8. Budva Museum

0.1 MILES

This archaeological and ethnographic museum shows off Budva’s ancient and complicated history – dating back to at least 500 BC – over four floors of…