From Podmaine Monastery, a walking track leads up the mountains for 2km to the fortified Podostrog Monastery. This was once a residence of Montenegro’s vladikas (prince-bishops). It was here that Petar II Petrović Njegoš wrote The Mountain Wreath and also here that his predecessor Danilo is said to have instigated the savage events that inspired it. The complex’s smaller church dates from the 12th century and the larger from the 18th. Look above the door for an engraving of the double-headed Montenegrin eagle holding a snake in its claws.