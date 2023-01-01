St John the Baptist’s Church

Budva's largest church was built towards the end of the 12th century, and served as its Catholic cathedral until 1828. Parts of it possibly date from as early as the 9th century, and the last earthquake revealed the foundations of an early Christian basilica beside it. A side chapel houses the Madonna of Budva – a 12th-century icon venerated by Catholic and Orthodox Budvans alike. There's also a colourful mosaic by Ivo Dulčić behind the altar. Opening hours are sporadic.