Nestled at the heart of the Balkans, Montenegro is a small country with big scenery. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie, a beach lover, a culture enthusiast or a history buff, you’ll find something to appreciate in this land of dramatic coves and mountains.

From ancient walled cities and rugged peaks to breathtaking coastal vistas, this charming destination packs a lot of punch into a compact area. Some people focus on the beaches of the Adriatic Coast and the famously picturesque Bay of Kotor – for others, it’s all about hiking trails and adventures in the rocky hills.

Montenegro’s stunning national parks are best explored by car, allowing you to soak in the diverse landscapes at your own pace. However, the country’s historic towns are easy to navigate on foot or by public transport, though the streets are often steep and cobbled.

With so much to see and do, we’ve rounded up the best places to visit in Montenegro to help you narrow down your travel itinerary.

Durmitor National Park is Montenegro's favorite mountain playground. Zebra-Studio/Shutterstock

1. Durmitor National Park

Best for adventure seekers

UNESCO World Heritage-listed Durmitor National Park is a dramatic sprawl of ruggedly good-looking mountains following a lush green corridor stretching east along the Tara River. Within its 390 sq km (150 sq miles) are atmospheric old-growth forests, a medieval monastery and a famously photogenic bridge, alongside 25 scenic walking trails.

From April to October, a rafting expedition on the green waters of the Tara River is the best way to experience the deep and dramatic Tara River Canyon, set in a deep cleft between forested slopes. It's more of a scenic drift than a white-knuckle ride, but there are rapids to add to the thrills, particularly from April to May.

For an easy and satisfying introduction to Durmitor’s lush landscapes, take a 3.6km (2.2-mile) hike around Black Lake, the largest of the 18 glacial lakes within the national park. They're known locally as gorske oči, meaning “mountain eyes.” Black Lake is just a 30-minute walk from Žabljak, or you can park near the national park entrance and stroll the last 800m (0.5 miles).

Planning Tip: The best hub for exploring Durmitor is the town of Žabljak; it’s possible to walk or cycle from here to some hiking trailheads, but a rental car will give you more options.

2. Kotor

Best for religious architecture

Wedged between moody mountains and dramatic vistas of the Bay of Kotor, Kotor is a medieval maze of cobbled lanes, medieval churches, cafe-strewn squares and Venetian palaces. It's also a perfect hub for exploring the rest of the Bay of Kotor, though it gets very busy here in summer.



Wander through Kotor’s UNESCO-listed Stari Grad (Old Town) to uncover the secrets of this historic wonder, from the imposing towers of St Tryphon’s Cathedral and the 12th-century frescoes at St Luke’s Church to the Venetian baroque architecture of St Claire’s Franciscan Church.

Don’t miss the chance to goggle at sweeping views of the Bay of Kotor from the waterfront at Dobrota, or take in elevated views from the battlements of Kotor’s ancient, sprawling fortifications, or from the slopes of nearby Mt Lovćen – accessible on foot, via a winding drive on a mountain road, or by cable car.

The beautiful Bay of Kotor is studded with historic towns and backed by rocky mountains. xbrchx/Shutterstock

3. Bay of Kotor

Best for dramatic views of the water

The Bay of Kotor is known locally as the “Boka Kotorska” (or simply “the Boka”) and it’s one of the world’s most breathtaking natural bays. Traveling around the Boka, you’ll quickly realize that this isn’t one homogenous body of water but a series of interlocking inlets, enclosed by rocky mountains.

Opening onto the Adriatic, the outer section of the bay curves around the Luštica Peninsula past Hercog Novi and Tivat, and then narrows along the Verige Channel before broadening again to form the inner bay, split into two distinct wedges.

The outer bay is gorgeous, but the inner bay, bookended by the Orjen and Lovćen massifs, is next-level beautiful. Whether you base yourself in Kotor, Tivat, Perast or Herceg Novi, you’ll have epic vistas on tap.

Detour: With its compact Stari Grad (Old Town) and long waterfront promenade, the town of Herceg Novi (pronounced “her-tseg noh-vee”) is a great hub for exploring the outer bay. The town is known for its cafes, bars, restaurants and sunbathing platforms buzzing with holidaymakers.

4. Sveti Stefan

Best for photo ops

A 10-minute drive south of the town of Budva, the fortified island village of Sveti Stefan is like something from a fairy tale. From the Jadranski Put (Adriatic highway), its photogenic jumble of terracotta roofs is framed by turquoise waters, anchored to a pink-hued beach by a narrow causeway.

Make the most of the views from afar – the island village was nationalized in the 1950s and is now part of the luxurious Aman Sveti Stefan resort, meaning its atmospheric lanes are off-limits to all but paying guests.

Planning tip: At the time of publication, the resort was closed pending the results of a dispute between the owners and local authorities. Until it reopens, visitors should be able to use its previously private beaches for free, without the pricey daily fee.

The town of Budva has it all – beaches, bay views and a historic old town by the water. Lena Ershova/Shutterstock

5. Budva

Best for combining beach time and history

Budva is a place where history and beach culture collide. This photogenic walled town has ancient provenance, and it’s anchored at one end by a long sweep of beach that’s jam-packed with sun-loving holidaymakers in summer.

There’s rich history here, too. Enclosed by Venetian walls, Budva's appealing old town spills down to the sand, dominated by the belltower of St John the Baptist’s Church and the Citadela fort, which offers lovely waterfront views and maritime exhibits.

On the sloping northern edge of Budva, the fresco-filled Podmaine Monastery is linked via a 2km (1.2-mile) walking trail to the similarly historic Podostrog Monastery, once a residence for Montenegro’s vladikas (prince-bishops).

Planning tip: Most things to see and do in Budva are within walking distance of the beaches and old town, so it’s easy to explore on foot. For views back toward Budva, take a boat trip to the island of Sveti Nikola – a beach-edged, greenery-capped wedge of rock out in the bay.

6. Luštica Peninsula

Best for exploring unspoiled fishing communities

The best way to see the mountainous Luštica Peninsula, which divides the outer bay from the Adriatic, is by car, starting from Kotor or Tivat. During the spring-to-fall tourist season, the konobe (taverns) and pekare (bakeries) scattered along the Luštica coastline are delightful places to stop while you explore charming fishing villages and take in breathtaking island views.

It takes around 40 minutes to drive from Kotor via the road tunnel to the village of Rose (pronounced “roh-seh”), a pretty stand of stone houses at the very tip of the peninsula. Here, you can pause for lunch, gazing at Herceg Novi across the sparkling waters of the bay.

Boat tours and kayaking routes weave through the channels and wetlands of Lake Skadar. frantic00/Shutterstock

7. Lake Skadar

Best for seeing Montenegro from the water

There’s no better way to experience Lake Skadar – the largest lake in the Balkan Peninsula – than from a boat or kayak. You can paddle around the lake fringes, take birdwatching tours of the wetlands, or join a boat tour to visit ancient monasteries and ruined fortresses.

Whichever trip you choose, the scenery is guaranteed to be gorgeous. The busy summer season offers the largest choice of boat trips. It’s easy to arrange a tour or hire a kayak from stalls in the lakeside towns of Virpazar, Vranjina or Rijeka Crnojevića.

Planning tip: For a trip with cultural appeal, boats can be arranged from the beach at Murići to visit a cluster of picturesque island monasteries once famous for producing religious scripts. The closest is Beška Monastery, home to a welcoming community of nuns who revived the retreat in the early 2000s after 300 years of abandonment.

8. Cetinje

Best for museum hopping

Hailed as Montenegro’s cultural capital, Cetinje (pronounced “tse-tee-njeh”) sits in an idyllic green basin created by the hulking Lovćen massif. From this sprawling town of 14,000 people, the mountain’s craggy peaks are visible on every horizon.

Despite its small size, Cetinje punches above its weight when it comes to museums and galleries. Essential stops include the National Museum of Montenegro, the Museum of King Nikola and the icon, fresco and artwork-filled Montenegrin Art Gallery.

Planning tip: Cetinje is easily traversed on foot, and its main street is blissfully car-free. It only takes five minutes to walk from the bus station to the center of town; if you’re driving, there’s a large car park beside the tourist information point just below the palaces.

Set into a rocky cliff face, Ostrog Monastery is one of Montenegro's most spectacular sights. Tatiana Popova/Shutterstock

9. Ostrog Monastery

Best for religious history

There’s something powerfully moving about Ostrog Monastery, founded in 1665 within two large caves set into a towering cliff face. This ancient religious center looms over the verdant Zeta Valley and it’s visible for miles around.

Ostrog is an hour’s drive northwest of Podgorica, the nation’s Ottoman-influenced capital, via the town of Danilovgrad. The gleaming white Upper Monastery feels like it has grown out of the living rock, and even with the daily tide of pilgrims, tourists and souvenir sellers, it remains a genuinely restful place.

Start your explorations at the Lower Monastery, 2km (1.2 miles) below the main shrine, and stop to admire the vivid frescoes inside the Holy Trinity Church. The fabric-wrapped remains of St Basil of Ostrog, the Serbian Orthodox bishop from Hercegovina who founded the monastery, are kept in a tiny chapel within the Upper Monastery.

Planning tip: A short drive north of Ostrog, the studenty town of Nikšić offers a chance to experience life oriented toward Montenegrins rather than tourists. There are several good places to eat, plus a fortress, St Basil of Ostrog's Cathedral and a museum set inside one of King Nikola’s many palaces.

10. Ulcinj

Best for atmosphere and beach lounging

All of Montenegro’s walled coastal towns are spellbinding, but Ulcinj has a special magic. For a start, its Stari Grad is still largely residential and even a little dilapidated, a legacy of the earthquake that hit the town in 1979. With its uneven cobblestones and sketchy street lighting, this Old Town really does feel old, and that’s part of its charm.

The minarets of a series of historic mosques punctuate the skyline, a legacy of 300 years of Ottoman rule. Nowadays, Ulcinj is an affordable, family-orientated beach town – a holiday destination that knows how to have an uncomplicatedly good time.

Planning tip: Several small beaches are scattered along the town waterfront, but the best sands at Ulcinj can be found at true-to-its-name Long Beach and the nudist beach of Ada Bojana, both east of town.

Perast has a dreamy setting, squeezed between the mountains and the Bay of Kotor. MaleWitch/Getty Images

11. Perast

Best for Venetian architecture

Once a rich and powerful Venetian maritime hub – churning out ships and sea captains in quantities completely disproportionate to its diminutive size – petite Perast is today content to just be gorgeous to the eye.

Facing the narrow Verige Channel, the town drops steeply down from the highway to a narrow waterfront road. The venerable buildings along its length once dipped their feet directly in the water, and there’s a small beach to enjoy at the western end of town.

Despite having just one main street, this small town boasts 16 churches and 17 once-grand palazzi (mansions). Start exploring the town’s rich Venetian heritage at the Renaissance-baroque Bujović Palace (today housing the Perast Museum) and St Nicholas’ Church, the town’s most imposing religious building.

Planning tip: For stunning Perast views from the water, arrange a boat trip to visit the manmade island of Gospa od Škrpjela, occupied by the Church of Our Lady of the Rock, marking the site where an icon of the Madonna and Child was mysteriously discovered in 1452.

12. Lovćen National Park

Best for hiking and biking

A 10-minute drive southwest from Cetinje will bring you to the entrance to Lovćen National Park, a 62-sq-km (24-sq-mi) expanse of rocky countryside, taking in the peak of Mt Lovćen and tracts of forest crisscrossed by hiking paths and mountain-biking trails.

Keep an eye out for wildlife while you explore. The park is home to brown bears, wolves, various reptiles, 85 species of butterflies and 200 species of birds, including golden eagles and peregrine falcons.

Planning tip: The park’s main hub is Ivanova Korita, near the center of the reserve, with a scattering of restaurants and guesthouses. This is the beginning of the popular Wolf Trail walking route, and in winter, there’s a beginner’s ski slope. A rental car is the best way to reach and explore the national park.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Montenegro guidebook, published in May 2024.