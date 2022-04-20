This picturesque island was artificially created (on 22 July 1452, to be precise) around a rock where an image of the Madonna was found; every year on…
Perast
Looking like a chunk of Venice that has floated down the Adriatic and anchored itself onto the Bay of Kotor, Perast (Пераст) hums with melancholy memories of the days when it was rich and powerful. Despite having only one main street, this tiny town boasts 16 churches and 17 formerly grand palazzi. While some are just enigmatic ruins sprouting bougainvillea and wild fig, others are caught up in the whirlwind of renovation that has hit the town.
The town slopes down from the highway to a narrow waterfront road (Obala Marka Martinovića) that runs along its length. At its heart is St Nicholas' Church, set on a small square lined with date palms and the bronze busts of famous citizens.
Perast's most famous landmarks aren't on land at all: two peculiarly picturesque islands with equally peculiar histories.
Explore Perast
- GGospa od Škrpjela
This picturesque island was artificially created (on 22 July 1452, to be precise) around a rock where an image of the Madonna was found; every year on…
- SSt Nicholas’ Church
This large church has never been completed, and given that it was commenced in the 17th century and the bay’s Catholic community has declined markedly…
- Sveti Djordje
Sveti Djordje, rising from a natural reef, is the smaller of Perast's two islands. It houses a Benedictine monastery shaded by cypresses and a large…
- PPerast Museum
The Renaissance-baroque Bujović Palace, dating from 1694, has been lovingly preserved and converted into a museum showcasing the town’s proud seafaring…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Perast.
See
Gospa od Škrpjela
This picturesque island was artificially created (on 22 July 1452, to be precise) around a rock where an image of the Madonna was found; every year on…
See
St Nicholas’ Church
This large church has never been completed, and given that it was commenced in the 17th century and the bay’s Catholic community has declined markedly…
See
Sveti Djordje
Sveti Djordje, rising from a natural reef, is the smaller of Perast's two islands. It houses a Benedictine monastery shaded by cypresses and a large…
See
Perast Museum
The Renaissance-baroque Bujović Palace, dating from 1694, has been lovingly preserved and converted into a museum showcasing the town’s proud seafaring…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Perast
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.