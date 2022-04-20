The northwestern end of Lake Skadar thins into the serpentine loops of the Rijeka Crnojevića (Ријека Црнојевића; Crnojević River) and terminates near the…
Lake Skadar National Park
Dolphin-shaped Lake Skadar (Скадарско Језеро), the Balkans’ largest, has its tail and two-thirds of its body in Montenegro and its nose in Albania. On the Montenegrin side, an area of 400 sq km has been protected by a national park since 1983; today, Skadar is renowned as one of Europe’s top bird habitats. It’s a blissfully pretty area encompassing steep mountains, island monasteries, clear waters, and floating meadows of water lilies. The main – albeit tiny – towns here are Virpazar and Vranjina, though if you’ve got wheels, you can easily explore the timeless villages sprinkled along the shore.
Lake Skadar is a popular escape for nature lovers, outdoor-activity aficionados and locals fleeing the heat of Podgorica. Legend has it that the lake was created by the tears of a pixie; that may be fanciful, but after one look at magical Skadar, you may find yourself believing in fairy tales, too.
Explore Lake Skadar National Park
- RRijeka Crnojevića
The northwestern end of Lake Skadar thins into the serpentine loops of the Rijeka Crnojevića (Ријека Црнојевића; Crnojević River) and terminates near the…
- DDanilo’s Bridge
This arched limestone bridge is the telegenic trademark of Rijeka Crnojevića. It was built in 1853 by Prince Danilo.
- ŽŽabljak Crnojevića
For a brief time in the 15th century, between the fall of Skadar (now Shkodra in Albania) and the founding of Cetinje, this was the capital of Zetan ruler…
- VVirpazar
This tiny town, gathered around a square and a river blanketed with water lilies, serves as the main gateway to Lake Skadar National Park. If you're…
- GGodinje
This charismatic little village four kilometres to Virpazar's southeast is a serene spot to stop and sample some local wines. Have a wander around the…
- BBeška
In the early years of the new millennium, an exceedingly welcoming community of nuns revived Beška Monastery after 300 years of abandonment. Fourteenth…
- SStarčevo
Starčevo Monastery was named somewhat unflatteringly after the hermit who founded the monastery in 1377; it translates as Old Man’s Monastery. Revived in…
- BBesac Fortress
Looking out over Virpazar, this recently reconstructed fortress was built by the Turks in 1478, and was the scene of many a bloody battle; it was also…
- JJuly 13 Uprising Memorial
On July 13 1941, men from Virpazar and nearby villages attacked the occupying Italian garrison and liberated the town; the uprising was among the first…
