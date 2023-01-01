The northwestern end of Lake Skadar thins into the serpentine loops of the Rijeka Crnojevića (Ријека Црнојевића; Crnojević River) and terminates near the pretty village of the same name. It’s a charming, tucked-away kind of place set around an arched limestone bridge, built in 1853 by Prince Danilo.

When Montenegro was ruled from Cetinje, this is where the royals came to escape the Black Mountain’s winter. The relatively modest house of Vladika Petar I Petrović (St Peter of Cetinje) still stands; you'll recognise it by its ground-floor arches and upper rooms jutting out over the road.