Ulica Njegoševa

Cetinje’s main street is pretty Njegoševa, a partly pedestrianised thoroughfare lined with interesting buildings, cafes and shops.

At the southern end are two shady parks and the elegant Blue Palace, built in 1895 for Crown Prince Danilo but recently commandeered by the Montenegrin President – hence the manicured gardens. Its neighbour is the equally graceful former British Embassy, built in 1912 but Georgian in its sensibilities; it's now a music academy. Just north of the pedestrian-only section is a striking art-nouveau building covered in glazed tiles, which was once the French Embassy.