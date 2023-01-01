Montenegrin Art Gallery

All of Montenegro’s great artists are represented here, with the most famous (Milunović, Lubarda, Ðurić etc) having their own separate spaces. There’s a small collection of icons, the most important being the precious 9th-century Our Lady of Philermos, traditionally believed to have been painted by St Luke himself. It’s spectacularly presented in its own blue-lit ‘chapel’, but the Madonna’s darkened face is only just visible behind its spectacular golden casing mounted with diamonds, rubies and sapphires.