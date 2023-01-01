History Museum

Housed in the imposing former parliament building (1910), this fascinating museum follows a timeline from the Stone Age onwards. Historical relics include the tunic that Prince Danilo was wearing when he was assassinated, and Prince Nikola’s bullet-riddled standard from the battle of Vučji Do. It's also the most even-handed museum in the entire region in its coverage of the break-up of Yugoslavia, honestly examining Montenegrin involvement in the bombardment of Dubrovnik and war crimes in Bosnia.