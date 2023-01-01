This charismatic little village four kilometres to Virpazar's southeast is a serene spot to stop and sample some local wines. Have a wander around the cluster of stone houses; someone will undoubtedly call you over for a tasting, or just knock wherever you see a sign saying vino. If you'd prefer something a little more structured, join Miško, the amiable, English-speaking local host of Let's Go to Godinje (www.letsgoto.me; from €15 per person) for food-and-drink tours of the village.