This tiny town, gathered around a square and a river blanketed with water lilies, serves as the main gateway to Lake Skadar National Park.

  • Godinje

    Godinje

    Virpazar

    This charismatic little village four kilometres to Virpazar's southeast is a serene spot to stop and sample some local wines. Have a wander around the…

  • Besac Fortress

    Besac Fortress

    Virpazar

    Looking out over Virpazar, this recently reconstructed fortress was built by the Turks in 1478, and was the scene of many a bloody battle; it was also…

  • July 13 Uprising Memorial

    July 13 Uprising Memorial

    Virpazar

    On July 13 1941, men from Virpazar and nearby villages attacked the occupying Italian garrison and liberated the town; the uprising was among the first…

