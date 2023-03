Looking out over Virpazar, this recently reconstructed fortress was built by the Turks in 1478, and was the scene of many a bloody battle; it was also used as a prison by the occupying Italians in WWII. These days, it's an easy uphill stroll from Virpazar and offers splendid views of the village and its surrounds.

The path leading to Besac is signposted from the road to Murići about 400m after the post office.