Starčevo Monastery was named somewhat unflatteringly after the hermit who founded the monastery in 1377; it translates as Old Man’s Monastery. Revived in the last three decades, Starčevo has an old man once again – a monk who would prefer not to be disturbed (entertaining tourists isn't part of the hermit job description).

Starčevo's monastery and its neighbour on Beška were once famous for producing religious scripts.