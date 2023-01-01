In the early years of the new millennium, an exceedingly welcoming community of nuns revived Beška Monastery after 300 years of abandonment. Fourteenth-century St George's Church is still undergoing slow reconstruction work, but the smaller Church of the Annunciation is in active use. It was built in 1440 and contains traces of once extensive frescoes. An orchard of fruit trees has been lovingly rejuvenated by the sisters; don't be surprised if they offer you some of their homegrown pomegranate juice.