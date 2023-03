Although some of the old stone houses date from the 16th century, the main reason to visit this tucked away village is for a dip in the river alongside the floating restaurant. Local lads flaunt their fancy diving skills off the little bridge, but even little kids can leap here with impunity. It's signposted from the road heading east from Rijeka Crnojevića towards Podgorica, around 4.5km past the main river lookout.