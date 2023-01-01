Dajbabe Monastery

Even if religion isn't your bag, a trip to this unusual little working monastery is worth your while. Established in 1897, Dajbabe houses a remarkable Orthodox church inside a cave, where the low bumpy and buckling walls are slathered with religious paintings. The monk who set up the monastery worked on the artwork until his death in 1941. It's a nice cool spot on summer days.

Dajbabe is five kilometres from central Podgorica. Head south (in the direction of the airport) and watch for the signs to the monastery. A taxi shouldn't cost more than €5 each way.