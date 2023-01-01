Marubi National Photography Museum

The Marubi Museum is a one-of-a-kind Albanian photographic museum. The core of the collection is the impressive work of the Marubi 'dynasty', Albania's first and foremost family of photographers. The collection includes the first-ever photograph taken in Albania, by Pjetër Marubi in 1858, as well as fascinating portraits, street scenes and early photojournalism, all giving a fascinating glimpse into old Albania and the rise and fall of communism.

There are also changing temporary exhibitions and an interesting exhibit of camera equipment over the decades.

