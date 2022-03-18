Shkodra

Shkoder is a town in Northwestern Albania in Eastern Europe

Overview

Shkodra, the traditional centre of the Gheg cultural region, is one of the oldest cities in Europe and arguably the most attractive urban centre in Albania. The ancient Rozafa Fortress has stunning views over Lake Shkodra, while the pastel-painted buildings in the Old Town have a distinct Italian ambience. Many travellers rush through here while travelling between Tirana and Montenegro, or en route to the Lake Koman Ferry and the villages of Theth and Valbona, but it's worth spending a night or two to soak up this pleasant and welcoming place. Check out the interesting museums before moving on to the mountains, the coast or the capital.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Rozafa Fortress

    Shkodra

    With spectacular views over the city and Lake Shkodra, the Rozafa Fortress is the most impressive sight in town. Founded by the Illyrians in antiquity and…

  • Marubi National Photography Museum

    Marubi National Photography Museum

    Shkodra

    The Marubi Museum is a one-of-a-kind Albanian photographic museum. The core of the collection is the impressive work of the Marubi 'dynasty', Albania's…

  • Site of Witness & Memory Museum

    Site of Witness & Memory Museum

    Shkodra

    During the communist period this building, which started life as a Franciscan seminary, was officially used as the Shkodra headquarters of the Ministry of…

  • Rozafa Fortress Museum

    Rozafa Fortress Museum

    Shkodra

    The small museum inside the Rozafa Fortress is worth a look for anyone interested in the history of the fortress and town and covers the neolithic period…

  • Ebu Bekr Mosque

    Ebu Bekr Mosque

    Shkodra

    Known more commonly to locals as the Great Mosque, this impressive centrepiece to the city actually dates from the 18th century, but was fully renovated…

