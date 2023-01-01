They may not be the thundering cascades so beloved by honeymooners in North America, but these waterfalls make for a fantastic day trip from Podgorica. The falls are at their dramatic best after the spring thaws, but you'll find plenty of locals taking a dip in their somewhat depleted depths in early summer; by August they're often completely dried up. There's a good traditional restaurant, also called Niagara, beside the falls.

Niagara is a 10-minute drive from Podgorica; you'll need a car as there's no public transport. Take the signposted road to Tuzi, then turn right before passing the bridge over the Cijevna River and follow the signs to Rakića Kuće until you reach the restaurant's car park.