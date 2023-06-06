Shop
Given it’s undergone five name changes, passed through the hands of everyone from the Romans to the Turks to the Austro-Hungarians, and twice been wiped off the map entirely, it’s little wonder that Podgorica (Подгорица) seems permanently gripped by an identity crisis. Its streets are a hotchpotch of Ottoman oddments, Austrian shopfronts, brutalist blocks and shiny new malls, and it has a fraction of the big-smoke buzz other European capitals can claim. But with some excellent galleries, plenty of parks and a vibrant cafe culture, pint-sized Podgorica is worth a look.
Podgorica
Podgorica's oldest neighbourhood retains traces of the 400 years in which it was the centre of a bustling Ottoman Turkish town. The blocky clock tower…
Podgorica
They may not be the thundering cascades so beloved by honeymooners in North America, but these waterfalls make for a fantastic day trip from Podgorica…
Podgorica
Wine tasting doesn't get more curious than at this wine cellar, 8km southeast of Podgorica, operated by Plantaže, Montenegro’s largest wine company. The…
Cathedral of Christ’s Resurrection
Podgorica
Finally consecrated in 2013 after 20 years of construction, the large dome, white stone towers and gold crosses of this immense Serbian Orthodox cathedral…
Podgorica
The Montenegro Contemporary Art Centre stages high-profile exhibitions in this pale-pink 19th-century palace. The surrounding park is peppered with…
Podgorica
The rocky Morača riverbank off Stara Varoš serves as Podgorica's main beach, complete with a summertime bar, deckchairs and sun umbrellas. It's a far cry…
Podgorica
Of the two mosques within Stara Varoš, this one dating from the 18th century is the most impressive. It was beautifully restored (via Turkish donations)…
Podgorica
One of Podgorica's few landmarks, this impressive 173m-long cable-stayed bridge spans the Morača River. The pedestrian-only Moscow Bridge runs parallel to…
