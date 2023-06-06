Podgorica

Podgorica

Overview

Given it’s undergone five name changes, passed through the hands of everyone from the Romans to the Turks to the Austro-Hungarians, and twice been wiped off the map entirely, it’s little wonder that Podgorica (Подгорица) seems permanently gripped by an identity crisis. Its streets are a hotchpotch of Ottoman oddments, Austrian shopfronts, brutalist blocks and shiny new malls, and it has a fraction of the big-smoke buzz other European capitals can claim. But with some excellent galleries, plenty of parks and a vibrant cafe culture, pint-sized Podgorica is worth a look.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Stara Varoš

    Stara Varoš

    Podgorica

    Podgorica's oldest neighbourhood retains traces of the 400 years in which it was the centre of a bustling Ottoman Turkish town. The blocky clock tower…

  • waterfall on the Cijevna river in Montenegro; Shutterstock ID 280968029; Your name (First / Last): Brana V; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Podgorica destination page

    Niagara Falls

    Podgorica

    They may not be the thundering cascades so beloved by honeymooners in North America, but these waterfalls make for a fantastic day trip from Podgorica…

  • Šipčanik Wine Cellar

    Šipčanik Wine Cellar

    Podgorica

    Wine tasting doesn't get more curious than at this wine cellar, 8km southeast of Podgorica, operated by Plantaže, Montenegro’s largest wine company. The…

  • Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Podgorica, Montenegro; Shutterstock ID 378824509; Your name (First / Last): Brana V; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Podgorica destination page

    Cathedral of Christ’s Resurrection

    Podgorica

    Finally consecrated in 2013 after 20 years of construction, the large dome, white stone towers and gold crosses of this immense Serbian Orthodox cathedral…

  • Petrović Palace

    Petrović Palace

    Podgorica

    The Montenegro Contemporary Art Centre stages high-profile exhibitions in this pale-pink 19th-century palace. The surrounding park is peppered with…

  • Beach

    Beach

    Podgorica

    The rocky Morača riverbank off Stara Varoš serves as Podgorica's main beach, complete with a summertime bar, deckchairs and sun umbrellas. It's a far cry…

  • Osmanagić Mosque

    Osmanagić Mosque

    Podgorica

    Of the two mosques within Stara Varoš, this one dating from the 18th century is the most impressive. It was beautifully restored (via Turkish donations)…

  • Millennium Bridge

    Millennium Bridge

    Podgorica

    One of Podgorica's few landmarks, this impressive 173m-long cable-stayed bridge spans the Morača River. The pedestrian-only Moscow Bridge runs parallel to…

Articles

Latest stories from Podgorica

Sports

These are the cheapest capital cities in which to hire a car in Europe

Feb 10, 2020 • 2 min read

