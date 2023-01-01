Šipčanik Wine Cellar

Wine tasting doesn't get more curious than at this wine cellar, 8km southeast of Podgorica, operated by Plantaže, Montenegro’s largest wine company. The cellar occupies a 356m-long tunnel which was once a secret underground Yugoslav-era aircraft hangar. Partially destroyed by NATO bombing in 1999 and abandoned immediately afterwards, the revamped hangar now houses millions of litres of wine, ageing gently in oak barrels and bottle. Call ahead to book a tour.

Four options are available, starting with an hour-long tour and tastings of three standard wines accompanied by cheese and olives. The most expensive option includes five premium wines paired with food.