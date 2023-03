Despite Cetinje nabbing most of the national endowment, Podgorica is well served by this collection of art, artefacts and folk costumes. There’s an interesting section on Podgorica’s history that includes antiquities exhumed from Doclea, its Roman incarnation, the remains of which are in the northern fringes of the modern city. Look out for Petar Lubarda's large canvas Titograd (1956) in the foyer.