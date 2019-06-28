Cathedral of Christ’s Resurrection

Finally consecrated in 2013 after 20 years of construction, the large dome, white stone towers and gold crosses of this immense Serbian Orthodox cathedral are a striking addition to Podgorica’s skyline. The exterior features an unusual contrast between roughly hewn stone at the bottom and intricately carved details above. Inside, huge chandeliers blaze against an overwhelming expanse of gilded frescoes. One controversial image, in the apse above the front door, depicts Tito, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels burning in hell.

