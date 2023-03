Aptly located at Ulcinj's medical clinic is a statue of Mother Theresa, the most famous Albanian of recent years (although she was actually born in North Macedonia). The statue receives dozen of floral bouquets daily.

Adjacent to it is a commemorative plaque reading 'In gratitude to the people of Ulcinj for the humanity, solidarity and hospitality they have shown in sheltering and taking care of the persecuted from Kosova during the period March ‘98 to June ‘99 – Grateful Kosovars’.