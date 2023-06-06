Shop

For a taste of Albania without actually crossing the border, head down to buzzy, beautiful Ulcinj (Улцињ). The population is 61% Albanian (68% Muslim), and in summertime it swells with Kosovar holidaymakers for the simple reason that it’s a lot nicer than the Albanian seaside towns. The elegant minarets of numerous mosques give Ulcinj (Ulqin in Albanian) a distinctly Eastern feel, as does the lively music echoing out of the kebab stands around Mala Plaža (Small Beach). Ulcinj’s ramshackle Old Town looms above the heaving beach and is a fantastic spot for people-watching without being surrounded by people.
Ulcinj
The ancient walled town overlooking Mala Plaža is largely residential and somewhat dilapidated, a legacy of the 1979 earthquake. This is part of its charm…
Ulcinj
Aptly located at Ulcinj's medical clinic is a statue of Mother Theresa, the most famous Albanian of recent years (although she was actually born in North…
Ulcinj
This lovely, boulder-strewn little cove – and its cave – are strictly for the ladies. It was given its name and status thanks to the high level of sulphur…
Ulcinj
Colourful frescoes fill this Serbian Orthodox cathedral, set among a picturesque grove of gnarled olive trees just below the main gate to the Old Town. It…
Ulcinj
On the cliff above Mala Plaža, this imposing monument is a lovely piece of socialist art that’s now neglected and covered in graffiti. Its two V-shaped…
Ulcinj
This pine-fringed rocky beach makes for a good break from the blaring pop and incessant preening of some of the more populated strips of sand near Mala…
Ulcinj
If you care more for socialising than sand, this one's for you. The rocky little cove is renowned to locals as the young folks' beach; ear-shatteringly…
Ulcinj
Come July and August it's hard to see this little grin of a cove under all the suntanned flesh. If you're after a little more seclusion, go for a…
