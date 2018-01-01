Montenegro Full Day Tour from Kotor

The tour starts from Kotor at 8:30 a.m. Just after a short drive you will be amazed by the Old Road constructed in 1879 by Austro-Hungarians to connect Kotor and Cetinje (Old Royal Capital). It has 25 curves till the point in which the road divides where we go to the top of Lovcen Mountain or towards Cetinje. There will be several stops for you to take photos and to enjoy the beauty of Boka bay.Breakfast break is in Njegusi village which is best known as the birthplace of the Petrović dynasty, which ruled Montenegro from 1696 to 1918. Cheese and prosciutto made solely in the area around Njeguši are genuine examples of Montenegrin cuisine.The mausoleum sits at the top of a climb of 461 steps. The most impressive part of the mausoleum is the chapel which has six sides and one central niche; it is built from the finest Boka and Brac marble. The beautiful ceiling is 30 feet (9 meters) high and covered with more than 200,000 gilded tiles creating a fascinating mosaic. Then you will do a one hour walking tour through Cetinje visiting its main sights, such as Cetinje Monastery where several relics are kept (Remains of St. Peter of Cetinje, the Right hand of John the Baptist, Particles of the True Cross, the Icon of the Philermos Mother of God, the Remains of Petar II Petrović-Njegoš (relocated), Royal Regalia of Serbian Emperor Stephen Uroš IV Dušan, among others), Vlaska church (built in 1450, with its fence made out of barrels of captured enemy rifles), museums, the royal theater and historic foreign embassies.Next stop is River Crnojevica, a small historical town in Central Montenegro on the ancient trading route through the country. Close by to the city is the most beautiful part of Lake Skadar. It is worth visiting for both the lake and the old architecture left over from the trader days. Lunch break will be here and don't hesitate to try local fish food. In this place it is possible to take a 1-hour boat ride along the river that is included in price of tour. It’s already 5:30 pm and time to hit the road towards the best known island in Montenegro, luxury resort of Saint Stefan for a photo stop!Big attraction on the Riviera of Budva is Sveti Stefan. The former fishing village situated on a peninsula became an exclusive luxury hotel-town 50 years ago where non guests are not allowed to enterWe have just enough time to enjoy the beauty of the island and to caption it on a photo. Then, on our way back to Kotor we have possible drop-off stop in Budva for all who maybe want to end their tour here. 7.30 pm is the right time for tour reflections while driving along with the sunset towards Kotor. We’ll finish our Great Montenegro Tour around 8.00 pm.Afterwards, return to Kotor.