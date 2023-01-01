Nikšić Heritage Museum

Central Montenegro

King Nikola must have kept the country’s builders busy as there’s yet another of his palaces here (adding to those in Cetinje, Podgorica and Bar). Now used as a museum, it’s badly in need of renovating.

Start upstairs in the prehistoric section (where there are various flints dating to the 3rd millennium BC) and progress to the lovingly decorated guns, jewel-encrusted armour and embroidered clothes in the ethnographic section. WWII is covered by photographs and memorabilia (no English explanations); the graves of many of the fallen Partisans pictured are in the nearby cemetery.

Outside the museum are stećci (mysterious carved stone monuments) similar to those outside Cetinje's Vlach Church.

