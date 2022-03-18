This charismatic little village four kilometres to Virpazar's southeast is a serene spot to stop and sample some local wines. Have a wander around the…
Virpazar
This tiny town, gathered around a square and a river blanketed with water lilies, serves as the main gateway to Lake Skadar National Park.
Virpazar (Вирпазар) may be a small speck on the map now, but it was once considered so strategically important that the occupying Turks built a large fortress on the hill looming above the village. After their downfall, Virpazar became an important trading town (pazar means marketplace) with a lively port; in the early 1900s, it was connected to Bar by Montenegro's first narrow-gauge railway. It was also the site of one of the country's first significant uprisings against Axis invaders in WWII. Two reminders of its bloody past still stand in – and over – the town.
If you're interested in sampling local wines, you'll find family-run vineyards and tasting cellars in and around Virpazar.
Explore Virpazar
- GGodinje
This charismatic little village four kilometres to Virpazar's southeast is a serene spot to stop and sample some local wines. Have a wander around the…
- BBesac Fortress
Looking out over Virpazar, this recently reconstructed fortress was built by the Turks in 1478, and was the scene of many a bloody battle; it was also…
- JJuly 13 Uprising Memorial
On July 13 1941, men from Virpazar and nearby villages attacked the occupying Italian garrison and liberated the town; the uprising was among the first…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Virpazar.
See
Godinje
This charismatic little village four kilometres to Virpazar's southeast is a serene spot to stop and sample some local wines. Have a wander around the…
See
Besac Fortress
Looking out over Virpazar, this recently reconstructed fortress was built by the Turks in 1478, and was the scene of many a bloody battle; it was also…
See
July 13 Uprising Memorial
On July 13 1941, men from Virpazar and nearby villages attacked the occupying Italian garrison and liberated the town; the uprising was among the first…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Virpazar
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.