Virpazar

This tiny town, gathered around a square and a river blanketed with water lilies, serves as the main gateway to Lake Skadar National Park.

Virpazar (Вирпазар) may be a small speck on the map now, but it was once considered so strategically important that the occupying Turks built a large fortress on the hill looming above the village. After their downfall, Virpazar became an important trading town (pazar means marketplace) with a lively port; in the early 1900s, it was connected to Bar by Montenegro's first narrow-gauge railway. It was also the site of one of the country's first significant uprisings against Axis invaders in WWII. Two reminders of its bloody past still stand in – and over – the town.

If you're interested in sampling local wines, you'll find family-run vineyards and tasting cellars in and around Virpazar.

Explore Virpazar

  • G

    Godinje

    This charismatic little village four kilometres to Virpazar's southeast is a serene spot to stop and sample some local wines. Have a wander around the…

  • B

    Besac Fortress

    Looking out over Virpazar, this recently reconstructed fortress was built by the Turks in 1478, and was the scene of many a bloody battle; it was also…

  • J

    July 13 Uprising Memorial

    On July 13 1941, men from Virpazar and nearby villages attacked the occupying Italian garrison and liberated the town; the uprising was among the first…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Virpazar.

