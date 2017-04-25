Private Tour: Montenegro Day Trip from Dubrovnik

Start your day with a pickup from your centrally located Dubrovnik hotel, and then travel out of the city by luxury vehicle. While your private guide drives, sit back and relax, admiring the scenic countryside of Župa Dubrovacka Valley and the Konavle region. Cross the border to Montenegro and travel along the picture-perfect Montenegro coast, typified by sweeping blonde-sand beaches. Pass the UNESCO-listed Bay of Kotor -- Europe’s southernmost fjord -- and then stop at the charming coastal town of Risan to stretch your legs and admire the seaside views.Continue to the neighboring village of Perast, lying at the foot of St Elijah Hill, for a walking tour. Much of it was destroyed following an earthquake in the late 1970s, but the gorgeous village still exudes a very Baroque feel with its beautiful villas and churches. After exploring the town with your guide, take a boat ride to a small island close to Perast to see a magnificent 17th-century Baroque church called Our Lady of the Rocks (own expense).Travel to Kotor, and then enjoy a walking tour of this beautifully preserved medieval town. Learn about the town’s important sailing heritage, having had its own merchant navy under the Byzantine Empire. Visit St Tryphon Cathedral, an elegant Romanesque building, and then enjoy some free time in the town to explore independently.Hop back into your minivan and enjoy a coastal drive to Sveti Stefan, a small island city that juts out into the Adriatic Sea. Soak up the views and then head to the coastal town of Budva for lunch (own expense). Enjoy a couple of hours here at leisure, perhaps relaxing on its famous beaches or strolling around the pretty streets.Meet your guide at the pre-arranged time and start your journey back to Dubrovnik, passing along the scenic coastal roads. Enjoy one last treat– a ferry crossing along the Bay of Kotor – and then finish your tour in the late afternoon back at your hotel.