Welcome to Kotor
Budva’s got the beaches, and nearby Dubrovnik’s got the bling, but for romance, ambience and living history, this Old Town outflanks them all.
Top experiences in Kotor
Kotor activities
Montenegro's Coast Day-Trip from Dubrovnik
Drive through Boka Kotorska, a dramatic and secluded Mediterranean Bay and southern Europe's deepest fjord.Visit one of Montenegro's most picturesque cities, Kotor. The local guide will take you through cobbled lanes and atmospheric squares.Take two hours of free time in Budva, a walled medieval town on the sea, famous for its beautiful clean sandy beaches.Enjoy a short ride back to Dubrovnik across the Boka Kotorska bay.
Old Town of Kotor Walking Tour
Kotor is situated in the most secluded part of Boka Kotorska (The Bay of Kotor). While it dates from the Illyrian period, Kotor developed into an important commercial and artistic center in the Middle Ages. Many empires battled for control over the city throughout the centuries: from being an autonomous city of the Byzantine Empire, free city of medieval Serbia, then under Venetian or Hungarian states, gaining independence and then returned to Venetian control once again, just to be occupied by France and then Austria, until Kotor finally became part of Yugoslavia.Kotor tour begins at the main gate of the Old Town, also known as the Sea Gate (Morska vrata), where you will meet our guide. The tour will take you inside the city gates, and you will visit: The Square of Arms Clock Tower Flour Square with Pima and Buca palaces St Tryphon Cathedral with short guided tour of the Cathedral The Bokelian Navy Square with Karampana The St Luke Square with St Luke and St Nikola churches St Mary of the River (The Blessed Ozana) Northern Gate with Skurda river After the tour of the city you will return to the Square of Arms.
Private Tour: Montenegro Day Trip from Dubrovnik
Start your day with a pickup from your centrally located Dubrovnik hotel, and then travel out of the city by luxury vehicle. While your private guide drives, sit back and relax, admiring the scenic countryside of Župa Dubrovacka Valley and the Konavle region. Cross the border to Montenegro and travel along the picture-perfect Montenegro coast, typified by sweeping blonde-sand beaches. Pass the UNESCO-listed Bay of Kotor -- Europe’s southernmost fjord -- and then stop at the charming coastal town of Risan to stretch your legs and admire the seaside views.Continue to the neighboring village of Perast, lying at the foot of St Elijah Hill, for a walking tour. Much of it was destroyed following an earthquake in the late 1970s, but the gorgeous village still exudes a very Baroque feel with its beautiful villas and churches. After exploring the town with your guide, take a boat ride to a small island close to Perast to see a magnificent 17th-century Baroque church called Our Lady of the Rocks (own expense).Travel to Kotor, and then enjoy a walking tour of this beautifully preserved medieval town. Learn about the town’s important sailing heritage, having had its own merchant navy under the Byzantine Empire. Visit St Tryphon Cathedral, an elegant Romanesque building, and then enjoy some free time in the town to explore independently.Hop back into your minivan and enjoy a coastal drive to Sveti Stefan, a small island city that juts out into the Adriatic Sea. Soak up the views and then head to the coastal town of Budva for lunch (own expense). Enjoy a couple of hours here at leisure, perhaps relaxing on its famous beaches or strolling around the pretty streets.Meet your guide at the pre-arranged time and start your journey back to Dubrovnik, passing along the scenic coastal roads. Enjoy one last treat– a ferry crossing along the Bay of Kotor – and then finish your tour in the late afternoon back at your hotel.
Half-day Blue Cave Kayak and Snorkel Adventure from Kotor
After meeting your guide in Kotor, set out on the around 35-minute bus ride to Uvala Veslo, soaking up the scenery as you drive around the Lustica Peninsula. On arrival, practice steering and paddling your kayak before heading out into the Adriatic. Paddle around the coast to the Blue Cave, the largest in a series of natural excavations that can be easily entered by kayak. A unique feature of the Blue Cave is that the time of day greatly effects the color of the rippling water, from light blue in the morning to dark blue at mid day, and back again to light blue before sunset.The kayaking portion of the tour lasts for around two hours, after which you can continue exploring or enjoy swimming and snorkeling, before heading back to Kotor.
Kotor Boat Tour
Choose between a 12pm or 2pm departure and sail for approximately 40 minutes. We dock at the Our Lady of the Rocks Island for 30 minutes. On the island you can visit a church and a museum. After this break, we sail to old town Perast for a short trip of about 5 minutes. In Perst you can visit St. Nikola church, the First Maritime museum or spend time in some of the many restaurants to enjoy our domestic food and wine. After that we sail back to Kotor port.
Ancient Montenegro Day Trip from Dubrovnik
Start your day with a hotel pickup from central Dubrovnik, and relax on your way to the ancient country of Montenegro, where the natural beauty of the countryside merges with a rich historical and cultural heritage. Pass through the beautiful Konavle region and the Bay of Kotor as your guide talks about the surrounding area, detailing its history and charm. The countryside around Konavle is known for its beauty, so look out your window to see scenic valleys, rolling hills, traditional villages and more.Hop out of your vehicle at the Baroque town of Perast, and take a boat ride to a small island in the bay called Our Lady of the Rocks. With your guide, visit the Church of Our Lady of the Rocks, a Baroque church built in the 17th century, and admire its fine collection of wall paintings. After exploring the church, return to the mainland by boat, and then travel onward to Kotor, a city said to be one of the best-preserved medieval walled dwellings on the Adriatic. Enjoy a guided tour, followed by free time to explore the city on your own. Your guide will answer any questions and help you to not end up lost in the winding alleys! After a short ferry ride across Kotor Bay, return to Dubrovnik in the evening, with beautiful pictures and interesting facts about Montenegro to remind you of your day trip. Your experience finishes with a hotel drop-off.