Just off the highway in the hills slightly north of Sveti Stefan, this humble 600-year-old monastery, named after the peach-scented water of a brook that…
Sveti Stefan
Of all the sights along the Adriatic shoreline, Sveti Stefan (Свети Стефан) is the most extraordinary. A fortified island village connected to the mainland by a narrow causeway, its photogenic jumble of 15th-century stone villas overlooks an impeccable pink-sand beach and tempting turquoise waters. The island was nationalised in the 1950s and is now part of the luxurious Aman resort, meaning it’s off-limits to all but paying guests. But ogling comes for free; Sveti Stefan has unsurprisingly been named as Montenegro’s most photographed site.
Sveti Stefan is also the name of the township that’s sprung up onshore. From its steep slopes, you can admire the iconic island to your heart’s content. On the downside, parking is difficult, there are lots of steps and there's little in the way of shops. Families will be delighted to discover an excellent (and free) playground near the Olive restaurant.
Explore Sveti Stefan
- PPraskvica Monastery
Just off the highway in the hills slightly north of Sveti Stefan, this humble 600-year-old monastery, named after the peach-scented water of a brook that…
- SSveti Stefan Beach
The main point of coming to Sveti Stefan is to spend as much time horizontal as possible, with occasional breaks for a cooling dip. The water here gets…
- MMiločer Beach
At the northern end of Sveti Stefan Beach, a path leads over a headland draped in pine and olive trees to the turquoise waters and pink sands of Miločer…
- CCrvena Glavica
A short hike south of Sveti Stefan will bring you to this collection of small beaches with rocky red sand (crvena glavica means 'red head'). It's a steep…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sveti Stefan.
See
Praskvica Monastery
Just off the highway in the hills slightly north of Sveti Stefan, this humble 600-year-old monastery, named after the peach-scented water of a brook that…
See
Sveti Stefan Beach
The main point of coming to Sveti Stefan is to spend as much time horizontal as possible, with occasional breaks for a cooling dip. The water here gets…
See
Miločer Beach
At the northern end of Sveti Stefan Beach, a path leads over a headland draped in pine and olive trees to the turquoise waters and pink sands of Miločer…
See
Crvena Glavica
A short hike south of Sveti Stefan will bring you to this collection of small beaches with rocky red sand (crvena glavica means 'red head'). It's a steep…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Sveti Stefan
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.