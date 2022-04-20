Of all the sights along the Adriatic shoreline, Sveti Stefan (Свети Стефан) is the most extraordinary. A fortified island village connected to the mainland by a narrow causeway, its photogenic jumble of 15th-century stone villas overlooks an impeccable pink-sand beach and tempting turquoise waters. The island was nationalised in the 1950s and is now part of the luxurious Aman resort, meaning it’s off-limits to all but paying guests. But ogling comes for free; Sveti Stefan has unsurprisingly been named as Montenegro’s most photographed site.

Sveti Stefan is also the name of the township that’s sprung up onshore. From its steep slopes, you can admire the iconic island to your heart’s content. On the downside, parking is difficult, there are lots of steps and there's little in the way of shops. Families will be delighted to discover an excellent (and free) playground near the Olive restaurant.