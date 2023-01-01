At the northern end of Sveti Stefan Beach, a path leads over a headland draped in pine and olive trees to the turquoise waters and pink sands of Miločer Beach. Set back from the tranquil bay and fronted by a loggia draped in sweet-scented wisteria is the Villa Miločer. This grand two-storey stone building was built in 1934 as the summer residence of the Karađorđević royal family, the Serbian monarchs who headed the first Yugoslavia.

The whole area is now part of the Aman resort and while you're welcome to walk through, access to the beach itself will cost you a hefty €120.