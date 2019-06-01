A short hike south of Sveti Stefan will bring you to this collection of small beaches with rocky red sand (crvena glavica means 'red head'). It's a steep and bumpy path, but if you're intent on seeking out some peace and quiet (or are a dedicated nudist), it's worth the journey.
Crvena Glavica
Sveti Stefan
