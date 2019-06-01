Crvena Glavica

Sveti Stefan

A short hike south of Sveti Stefan will bring you to this collection of small beaches with rocky red sand (crvena glavica means 'red head'). It's a steep and bumpy path, but if you're intent on seeking out some peace and quiet (or are a dedicated nudist), it's worth the journey.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lovcen Mausoleum, Montenegro (aerial view)

    Njegoš Mausoleum

    10.88 MILES

    Lovćen’s star attraction, this magnificent mausoleum (built 1970 to 1974) sits at the top of its second-highest peak, Jezerski Vrh (1657m). Take the 461…

  • ©2013 Slavica Stajic All Rights Reserved Photo may not be used without my permission . .Kampana Tower in the night, North Gate, Kotor fortress.The Old City of Kotor is a well preserved urbanization typical of the middle Ages, built between the 12th and 14th century. Medieval architecture and numerous monuments of cultural heritage have made Kotor a UNESCO listed “World Natural and Historical Heritage Site".

    Kotor City Walls

    13.71 MILES

    Kotor's fortifications started to head up St John's Hill in the 9th century and by the 14th century a protective loop was completed, which was added to…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    27.34 MILES

    The ancient walled town overlooking Mala Plaža is largely residential and somewhat dilapidated, a legacy of the 1979 earthquake. This is part of its charm…

  • Stari Grad

    Stari Grad

    3.66 MILES

    Budva's best feature and star attraction is the Stari Grad (Old Town) – a mini-Dubrovnik with marbled streets and Venetian walls rising from the clear…

  • Gospa od Škrpjela

    Gospa od Škrpjela

    19.59 MILES

    This picturesque island was artificially created (on 22 July 1452, to be precise) around a rock where an image of the Madonna was found; every year on…

  • Kastio

    Kastio

    3.64 MILES

    Clamber up the steps of this small Venetian fortress for photogenic views of the beach and the dramatic diagonal stratification of the limestone cliffs…

  • The Cathedral of Saint Tryphon in Kotor, Montenegro

    St Tryphon’s Cathedral

    13.71 MILES

    Kotor’s most impressive building, this Catholic cathedral was consecrated in 1166 but reconstructed after several earthquakes. When the entire frontage…

  • Šetalište Pet Danica

    Šetalište Pet Danica

    22.97 MILES

    Named after five young women named Danica who died during WWII, this pedestrian promenade stretches along the waterfront for more than 5km from Igalo to…

Nearby Sveti Stefan attractions

1. Sveti Stefan Beach

0.51 MILES

The main point of coming to Sveti Stefan is to spend as much time horizontal as possible, with occasional breaks for a cooling dip. The water here gets…

2. Miločer Beach

0.85 MILES

At the northern end of Sveti Stefan Beach, a path leads over a headland draped in pine and olive trees to the turquoise waters and pink sands of Miločer…

3. Praskvica Monastery

0.94 MILES

Just off the highway in the hills slightly north of Sveti Stefan, this humble 600-year-old monastery, named after the peach-scented water of a brook that…

4. Sveti Nikola

2.58 MILES

Known locally as ‘Hawaii’, Sveti Nikola is Montenegro’s largest island, stretching to nearly 2km. Fallow deer wander about on this uninhabited green spot,…

5. Roman Mosaics

3.49 MILES

Apart from the beaches, Petrovac’s most interesting attraction is also its least heralded. In 1902, the foundations of a Roman building complete with…

6. Elijah’s Church

3.58 MILES

Dedicated to the Old Testament prophet Elijah, this Orthodox church dates from the 14th or 15th century. It's often open, revealing some beautiful old…

7. Town Walls

3.59 MILES

A walkway about a metre wide leads around the landward walls of the Stari Grad, offering views across the rooftops and down on some beautiful hidden…

8. Citadela

3.6 MILES

The citadel at the Old Town’s seaward end offers striking views, a restaurant and a library full of model ships, rare tomes and maps displayed safely…