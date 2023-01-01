Apart from the beaches, Petrovac’s most interesting attraction is also its least heralded. In 1902, the foundations of a Roman building complete with mosaics, probably dating from the 4th century, were discovered in an olive grove and here they remain in a precarious state of preservation. A glass shed covers a section of mosaic roughly 10m by 15m; it’s invariably locked but you can peer through the windows. Around the shed, extensive brick foundations can be seen.

The site is a little tricky to find: take the path leading through private land opposite the 500-year-old St Thomas’ Church then make your way through the olive grove to the dig site; you'll need to watch your footing.

The site has the potential to be a huge drawcard for Petrovac; whether this is ever acted upon remains to be seen.