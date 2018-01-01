Dubrovnik to Montenegro Private Tour

After your driver picks you up at your hotel/accommodation you are leaving Dubrovnik and driving one hour south towards Prevlaka peninsula where you cross the border. During scenic drive along the bay of Kotor you will have short break in Herceg Novi and then 45min visit to Perast where you will take a boat drive onto Island Our Lady of the Rock and visit museum. Upon arrival in Kotor you will have 1h 30min guided walking tour through the old town before you continue towards St. Stefan. After 30min drive from Kotor you stop at view point above St. Stefan for photo shooting and then heading back to Budva for a walk. Time for lunch is planned in Budva after walking tour. Optional is an hour extra time for swim on one of famous Budva beaches. Leaving Budva we will take ferry boat across the Kotor bay on our way back to Dubrovnik. When arriving to Dubrovnik, your driver will drop you off at your accommodation.