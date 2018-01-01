Welcome to Herceg Novi
‘Novi’ means ‘new’, and while this is indeed one of the newer towns on the bay, it’s no spring chicken; the city was founded in 1382. ‘Herceg’ refers to Herceg (Duke) Stjepan Vukčić, who fortified the town in the 15th century; the most dramatic of the remaining fortifications are a little younger.
Top experiences in Herceg Novi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Herceg Novi activities
Private Car Transfer to Dubrovnik Airport from Herceg Novi
You will be picked up from your preferred location in Herceg Novi. Your professional driver will drive you to Dubrovnik airport. This is private transfer option, no other passengers except your group.The fleet of vehicles consist on VW Passat or similar (transfers for 1-3 passengers), mini van Renault Grand Scenic or similar (transfers for 1-4 passengers), mini bus Opel vivaro or similar (transfers for 4-8 passengers)Wifi is available for free at the territory of Montenegro.
Dubrovnik to Montenegro Private Tour
After your driver picks you up at your hotel/accommodation you are leaving Dubrovnik and driving one hour south towards Prevlaka peninsula where you cross the border. During scenic drive along the bay of Kotor you will have short break in Herceg Novi and then 45min visit to Perast where you will take a boat drive onto Island Our Lady of the Rock and visit museum. Upon arrival in Kotor you will have 1h 30min guided walking tour through the old town before you continue towards St. Stefan. After 30min drive from Kotor you stop at view point above St. Stefan for photo shooting and then heading back to Budva for a walk. Time for lunch is planned in Budva after walking tour. Optional is an hour extra time for swim on one of famous Budva beaches. Leaving Budva we will take ferry boat across the Kotor bay on our way back to Dubrovnik. When arriving to Dubrovnik, your driver will drop you off at your accommodation.
Adriatic Adventure–Zagreb to Athens
From cultural Zagreb to ancient Athens and historic walled Balkan towns to the dance floors of exclusive nightclubs, this 15-day adventure promises a Europe you didn’t know was there. You’ll hit the Adriatic’s famous sites and hidden gems in the company of other young travellers while indulging in hiking, exploring Montenegro and Albania, and embracing beach and social life in Corfu. This is a European trip like no other – strap on your sandals and discover it the right way.
Adriatic Adventure–Dubrovnik to Athens
You could see Europe the same as everyone else, or you could live it like you mean it. With magnificent Dubrovnik as a launching pad, you’ll head south through Montenegro and undiscovered Albania, hit Corfu and its fabulous beaches en route to a history fix in ancient Athens. Along the way, you’ll climb the lanes of walled towns and get down in exclusive clubs. In the company of other young, fun travellers, this trip is utterly unique—just like you.