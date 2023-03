Kanli Kula means 'bloody tower', and this notorious 16th-century prison more than lived up to its name during Herceg Novi's years of Turkish rule (roughly 1482–1687); in the dungeon below the lower set of flagpoles, you can see where doomed inmates carved into the walls. The huge fort is a far more pleasant place these days, offering stupendous views over the town from its sturdy fortifications. During summer it often hosts musical and theatrical performances.