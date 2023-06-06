Overview

Standing at the entrance to the Bay of Kotor like an eager host, Herceg Novi (Херцег Нови) welcomes visitors with bright bouquets, sparkling seas and almost-constant sunshine. Can’t find the party? Look down; it’s all happening a few dozen wonky steps below the main highway. The Old Town's shiny squares, elegant churches and formidable fortresses echo with the clatter of cafes and bars. Further down, pebbly beaches and concrete terraces offer access to the bay’s best – and cleanest – swimming. Follow the pedestrian-only promenade and you’ll hit Igalo, famed for its therapeutic mud.