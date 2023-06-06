Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Standing at the entrance to the Bay of Kotor like an eager host, Herceg Novi (Херцег Нови) welcomes visitors with bright bouquets, sparkling seas and almost-constant sunshine. Can’t find the party? Look down; it’s all happening a few dozen wonky steps below the main highway. The Old Town's shiny squares, elegant churches and formidable fortresses echo with the clatter of cafes and bars. Further down, pebbly beaches and concrete terraces offer access to the bay’s best – and cleanest – swimming. Follow the pedestrian-only promenade and you’ll hit Igalo, famed for its therapeutic mud.
Named after five young women named Danica who died during WWII, this pedestrian promenade stretches along the waterfront for more than 5km from Igalo to…
Named after Sava, founder of the Serbian Orthodox Church, this peaceful monastery enjoys wonderful coastal views from its location on the town's eastern…
The bastion at the town’s seaward edge was built between the 14th and 17th centuries but owes its current look to an Austrian makeover in 1833. It's now…
Looming over town, Španjola was started and finished by the Turks but named after the Spanish (they had a stint – in 1538 – here as well). Unlike the town…
Kanli Kula means 'bloody tower', and this notorious 16th-century prison more than lived up to its name during Herceg Novi's years of Turkish rule (roughly…
Herceg Novi's Old Town is at its most impressive when approached from the pedestrian-only section of Ulica Njegoševa, which is paved in the same shiny…
Apart from the building itself (a fabulous bougainvillea-shrouded baroque palace with sea views), the highlight of this little museum is its impressive…
Built between 1883 and 1905, this beautifully proportioned, domed, Serbian Orthodox church sits at the centre of gleaming white Trg Herceg Stejpana (known…
