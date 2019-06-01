Apart from the building itself (a fabulous bougainvillea-shrouded baroque palace with sea views), the highlight of this little museum is its impressive collection of religious icons. Displays detail Herceg Novi's complicated history, along with archaeological relics and folk costumes. It's named after the former mayor, who donated the building.
Mirko Komnenović City Museum
Herceg Novi
