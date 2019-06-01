Mirko Komnenović City Museum

Herceg Novi

LoginSave

Apart from the building itself (a fabulous bougainvillea-shrouded baroque palace with sea views), the highlight of this little museum is its impressive collection of religious icons. Displays detail Herceg Novi's complicated history, along with archaeological relics and folk costumes. It's named after the former mayor, who donated the building.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • High angle of Dubrovnik's old town and coastal region.

    City Walls & Forts

    24.89 MILES

    No visit to Dubrovnik is complete without a walk around the spectacular city walls that encircle its historic core. They're among the finest in the world…

  • Danilovgrad, Montenegro - June 4, 2012: Tourists visit to Ostrog - Serbian Orthodox monastery in Montenegro, located in mountains 15 km from Danilovgrad town. Founded in the XVII century.

    Ostrog Monastery

    29.87 MILES

    Resting improbably – miraculously? – in a cliff face 900m above the Zeta valley, the gleaming white Ostrog Monastery is the most important site in…

  • Arches of Gothic Renaissance Rector's Palace.

    Rector’s Palace

    24.87 MILES

    Built in the late 15th century for the elected rector who governed Dubrovnik, this Gothic-Renaissance palace contains the rector’s office and private…

  • Lovcen Mausoleum, Montenegro (aerial view)

    Njegoš Mausoleum

    16.28 MILES

    Lovćen’s star attraction, this magnificent mausoleum (built 1970 to 1974) sits at the top of its second-highest peak, Jezerski Vrh (1657m). Take the 461…

  • ©2013 Slavica Stajic All Rights Reserved Photo may not be used without my permission . .Kampana Tower in the night, North Gate, Kotor fortress.The Old City of Kotor is a well preserved urbanization typical of the middle Ages, built between the 12th and 14th century. Medieval architecture and numerous monuments of cultural heritage have made Kotor a UNESCO listed “World Natural and Historical Heritage Site".

    Kotor City Walls

    12.7 MILES

    Kotor's fortifications started to head up St John's Hill in the 9th century and by the 14th century a protective loop was completed, which was added to…

  • DUBROVNIK, CROATIA - MAY 26, 2014: Tourist looking at photos in the War photo limited gallery. There is 350m2 of exhibition space on two floors. ; Shutterstock ID 215780338; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    War Photo Limited

    25 MILES

    An immensely powerful experience, this gallery features compelling exhibitions curated by New Zealand photojournalist Wade Goddard, who worked in the…

  • Srđ

    Srđ

    25.15 MILES

    From the top of this 412m-high hill, Dubrovnik's old town looks even more surreal than usual – like a scale model of itself or an illustration on a page…

  • Stari Grad

    Stari Grad

    19.98 MILES

    Budva's best feature and star attraction is the Stari Grad (Old Town) – a mini-Dubrovnik with marbled streets and Venetian walls rising from the clear…

View more attractions

Nearby Herceg Novi attractions

1. Španjola Fortress

0.43 MILES

Looming over town, Španjola was started and finished by the Turks but named after the Spanish (they had a stint – in 1538 – here as well). Unlike the town…

2. Ulica Njegoševa

0.46 MILES

Herceg Novi's Old Town is at its most impressive when approached from the pedestrian-only section of Ulica Njegoševa, which is paved in the same shiny…

3. Forte Mare

0.51 MILES

The bastion at the town’s seaward edge was built between the 14th and 17th centuries but owes its current look to an Austrian makeover in 1833. It's now…

4. Clock Tower

0.51 MILES

The elegant crenulated clock tower, built in 1667, sits above what was once the main city gate. You can climb the spiral staircase for a different…

5. Citadela

0.52 MILES

Once a mighty seafront fortress connected to the city by huge walls, the Venetian-era Citadela met its match in a 1979 earthquake, when it was almost…

6. Archangel Michael’s Church

0.54 MILES

Built between 1883 and 1905, this beautifully proportioned, domed, Serbian Orthodox church sits at the centre of gleaming white Trg Herceg Stejpana (known…

7. Kanli Kula

0.55 MILES

Kanli Kula means 'bloody tower', and this notorious 16th-century prison more than lived up to its name during Herceg Novi's years of Turkish rule (roughly…

8. St Jerome’s Church

0.57 MILES

The Old Town's main Catholic church (1856) dominates Trg Mića Pavlovića. It's usually only open during services.