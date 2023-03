Herceg Novi's Old Town is at its most impressive when approached from the pedestrian-only section of Ulica Njegoševa, which is paved in the same shiny marble as Dubrovnik and lined in elegant, mainly 19th-century buildings. The street terminates in cafe-ringed Trg Nikole Ðurkovića, where steps lead up to an elegant crenulated 1667 clock tower above the main city gate.