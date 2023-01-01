Španjola Fortress

Looming over town, Španjola was started and finished by the Turks but named after the Spanish (they had a stint – in 1538 – here as well). Unlike the town's other fortresses, this one is barely – if at all – maintained, but if you're into exploring semi-abandoned, wildly overgrown ruins, it's worth a visit; in addition to adventure, you'll be rewarded with great views. There’s a signpost on the main road, but you’ll need to take an unmarked left turn not far past Srbina 34.