Savina Monastery

Herceg Novi

Named after Sava, founder of the Serbian Orthodox Church, this peaceful monastery enjoys wonderful coastal views from its location on the town's eastern slopes. It's dominated by the elegant 18th-century Church of the Dormition (Crkva uspenja Bogorodice; literally ‘the falling into sleep of the Mother of God’), carved from Croatian pinkish stone. Inside there’s a beautiful gilded iconostasis. The smaller church beside it has the same name but is considerably older (possibly 14th century) and has the remains of frescoes.

The monastery grounds also include a vineyard, part of the Savina Winery (www.castelsavina.me); the wine is sold at the monastery shop.

Savina is well signposted from the large roundabout on the highway at Meljine.

