Bar Cycling Tour: The Ladder of Old Town of Bar

After your guide meets you at Marina in Port of Bar you will be transferred to the old road which once connected Old town of Ulcinj with Old town of Bar. After short instruction, paddle with your guide through Mediterranean villages towards Old town of Bar (Stari Bar). Before this was the only road that locals used when selling their local products such as olives, olive oil, citrus fruits, goat cheese on green market in Stari Bar. Beside local villages your view will be occupied with stunning panoramas at riviera from Utjeha to Bar. Stop at Stara maslina - one of the world’s oldest olive trees located near Stari Bar. It is said to be over 2,000 years old. When you finish a ride you will have time to visit remains of the old town of Stari Bar (‘Old Bar’). Over the centuries it was taken over by the Venetians, the Austro-Hungarians and the Ottoman Empire. The residential architecture of the town is characterized by Late Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque and oriental elements. In 1979 Old Bar was destroyed by earthquake and its reconstruction was not completed. After visiting Old town of Bar return transfer to Marina of Port of Bar. Itinerary: Transfer to starting point from Marina in Port of Bar: 30 min Cycling up to 1hour and 30 min *depending on pauses Visiting ruins of Old Bar and free time, 1 hour Return transfer to Marina in Port of Bar, 15 min *Note: Your guide is licensed cycling and mountainbiking guide and he doesn’t have license and expertise in old town’s guiding. You will be supplied with manual which helps you to better understand history and architecture of this archaeological site – Old town of Bar. *No ascend in your cycling route *No specific physical shape is necessary