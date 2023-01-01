Hulking Mt Orjen (1893m) separates Herceg Novi from Hercegovina and is higher than the more famous Mt Lovćen. It’s a popular spot for hiking and mountain biking (bring plenty of water). A hiking trail commences near the bus station at Herceg Novi (look for the red and white markings); heading towards Kotor, take the first road to the left, followed quickly by a right turn. This is the start of the mammoth Coastal Mountain Traversal hiking path, which goes on to Lovćen, the shores of Lake Skadar, Mt Rumija and Bar.

There are more than 60km of marked tracks on the mountain. A relatively easy 16km round-trip hike goes from Herceg Novi to the small Sv Ilija church; follow the coast to Igalo and take the signposted trail.

For six months of the year, there is snow on Mt Orjen; even on a summer’s day you should be prepared for a storm.

Planinarski Klub Subra, the local mountaineering club, operates two huts on the mountain and can arrange guides.