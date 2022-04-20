Kotor's fortifications started to head up St John's Hill in the 9th century and by the 14th century a protective loop was completed, which was added to…
Bay of Kotor
Gorgeous, breathtaking, majestic, divine; however hefty your thesaurus, the brain-blowing beauty of the Bay of Kotor will leave you struggling for superlatives. Hemmed in by commanding cliffs and shape-shifting between rippling gulfs and sparkling straits, the cobalt cove even manages to defy geographic description: is it a fjord? A submerged canyon? It seems there’s only one way to define Boka Kotorska: unmissable.
Scattered with photogenic medieval towns admiring their reflections in peacock-blue inlets, the compact bay – or simply the ‘Boka’, as it’s known in local parlance – is stitched together by a series of scenic, serpentine roads, making it easy to explore. As if determined to prove the ‘good things come in small packages’ adage, the region crams in everything from island monasteries and show-stopping citadels to adventure sports and extraordinary eateries, where waterfront views induce as much drooling as the fresh seafood. Whatever your bliss, you’ll find it in the Boka.
Explore Bay of Kotor
- Kotor City Walls
Kotor's fortifications started to head up St John's Hill in the 9th century and by the 14th century a protective loop was completed, which was added to…
- GGospa od Škrpjela
This picturesque island was artificially created (on 22 July 1452, to be precise) around a rock where an image of the Madonna was found; every year on…
- BBlue Grotto
A popular cruise stop, the Blue Grotto gets its name from the mesmerising effect of the light reflecting through the clear water. Boats head into the 9m…
- St Tryphon’s Cathedral
Kotor’s most impressive building, this Catholic cathedral was consecrated in 1166 but reconstructed after several earthquakes. When the entire frontage…
- ŠŠetalište Pet Danica
Named after five young women named Danica who died during WWII, this pedestrian promenade stretches along the waterfront for more than 5km from Igalo to…
- MMt Orjen
Hulking Mt Orjen (1893m) separates Herceg Novi from Hercegovina and is higher than the more famous Mt Lovćen. It’s a popular spot for hiking and mountain…
- LLipci Prehistoric Drawings
You'd never know it – thanks to a distinct (and puzzling) lack of hype – but 3km up the road from Morinj, a quick hike will bring you to the Balkans' most…
- RRose
At the peninsula’s very tip you’ll find this sleepy fishing village (pronounced with two syllables: ro-seh), a blissful stand of stone houses gazing at…
- MMosaics
In 1930, the foundations of a grand villa were discovered in Risan, complete with wonderfully preserved Roman mosaics from the 2nd century AD. The…
Latest Stories from Bay of Kotor
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bay of Kotor.
See
Kotor City Walls
Kotor's fortifications started to head up St John's Hill in the 9th century and by the 14th century a protective loop was completed, which was added to…
See
Gospa od Škrpjela
This picturesque island was artificially created (on 22 July 1452, to be precise) around a rock where an image of the Madonna was found; every year on…
See
Blue Grotto
A popular cruise stop, the Blue Grotto gets its name from the mesmerising effect of the light reflecting through the clear water. Boats head into the 9m…
See
St Tryphon’s Cathedral
Kotor’s most impressive building, this Catholic cathedral was consecrated in 1166 but reconstructed after several earthquakes. When the entire frontage…
See
Šetalište Pet Danica
Named after five young women named Danica who died during WWII, this pedestrian promenade stretches along the waterfront for more than 5km from Igalo to…
See
Mt Orjen
Hulking Mt Orjen (1893m) separates Herceg Novi from Hercegovina and is higher than the more famous Mt Lovćen. It’s a popular spot for hiking and mountain…
See
Lipci Prehistoric Drawings
You'd never know it – thanks to a distinct (and puzzling) lack of hype – but 3km up the road from Morinj, a quick hike will bring you to the Balkans' most…
See
Rose
At the peninsula’s very tip you’ll find this sleepy fishing village (pronounced with two syllables: ro-seh), a blissful stand of stone houses gazing at…
See
Mosaics
In 1930, the foundations of a grand villa were discovered in Risan, complete with wonderfully preserved Roman mosaics from the 2nd century AD. The…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Bay of Kotor
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.