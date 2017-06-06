Welcome to Podgorica
The city sits at the confluence of two rivers. West of the Morača is the business district, while the Ribnica divides the eastern side in two. The south side is Stara Varoš, the old Ottoman town, while north is Nova Varoš, home to a lively mixture of shops and bars. Its heart is Trg Republika, the main square.
Private Transfer to Dubrovnik from Budva
Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, this private one-way transfer service takes the hassle out of traveling from the Montenegrin towns of Budva, Kotor, Podgorica or Tivat to gorgeous Dubrovnik.When you’re ready to leave, join up with your professional driver at your centrally located hotel at a prearranged time. Then, hop aboard your air-conditioned, private vehicle and relax. With your driver at the wheel, sit back and absorb the views over Croatia’s coast and countryside on your way to your destination. Then, arrive in Dubrovnik relaxed and raring to go.When you make your booking, you will need to advise your Montenegro accommodation details as well as your Dubrovnik accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your pickup in Montenegro, you will then be required to reconfirm the exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on one to three, four to seven or eight to nine adults per car/vehicle.
Montegro Wine Tasting Experience at a Family Winery
Depart from Kotor into direction of the village Gornji Ceklin, which belongs to the Rijecka Nahija, located between Podgorica and Cetinje.To welcome visitors, brandy made from the Ceklin grape, cherry, blueberry or cornel berry liquor or home-made juice according to the taste of visitors is offered.The program also includes a visit to the wine cellar, the beehives, vineyard and orchard. You will be tempted by the food-tasting and the refreshment offered in an authentic Montenegrin atmosphere with delicacies made from honey and fruit, after which a well-prepared traditional country-style lunch will be served. After lunch you will return back to Kotor.
Rozafa Castle with a Private Guide
Visit Rozafa Castle and museum in Shkodër. The museum showcases artifacts from the Hellenistic and medieval periods up until World War I. As you walk along the Illyrian walls from the 4th-century BC, you will learn about the history and the vivid legend of the woman who got walled in alive within the castle walls. Soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the breathtaking views over the confluence of the Buna, Drin and Kir rivers. You'll be picked up from your hotel in Shkodër and walk up through the cobblestones street to the entrance of the castle. Along the way, you will be rewarded with fantastic views of Shkodra Lake and the Lead Mosque. In addition you will get to know more about the people’s history and how they survived through different occupations. The next stop is the museum that sheds light on every stone and ruin you have visited so far, giving answers to the questions you might have had throughout the tour. Once inside the museum, you will see the monument of Rozafa feeding her baby from the walls. Finish off by soaking up the breathtaking views of Tarabosh mountain and Shkodra Lake and enjoy some free time to shoot pictures.
14-Day Tour through Albania, Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro
Day 1: Transfer to Tirana and visit the National Museum of History. Afterwards take a driven tour of the major sites of Tirana, including the colourful buildings.Day 2:The archaeological site of Apollonia. After the visits continue on to Vlora where we stay overnight.Day 3: Depart to Saranda through the spectacular Albanian Riviera.Llogara National Park. Continue to the ancient city of Butrint, another UNESCO World Heritage site, considered the best archaeological site in Albania and one of the most important in the Balkans.Day 4: Depart for Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site. Afterwards, in Gjirokastra we visit the fortress part, Arms Museum and Ethnographic Museum.Day 5: Depart for Berat, one of the most visited and characteristic towns in Albania under the protection of UNESCO for its architectural uniqueness.Day 6: Depart for to the city of Ohrid. We stop at Elbasan for a visit at the castle. Afterwards proceed to Struga famous for its wall of water where the Black Drin River flows out of Lake Ohrid on its way to the Adriatic.Day 7We visit St. Sofia Church, a classic Orthodox Byzantine church, dominating the Old Town, demonstrates the link between Byzantine and Italian Renaissance art. Other visits include: Saint Painteleimon Church, The Holy Virgin of Peribleptos Church, Icon Gallery, and old Bazaar.Day 8: Drive to Stobi, archaeological site in Macedonia. Afterwards depart for Skopje. Visit the old Turkish bazaar, Mahmut Pasha Hammam, the memorial house of Mother Teresa, stone bridge and the Macedonia Plaza.Day 9: Visiting wonderful Gadima Cave. Next visit the 1389 Kosovo Battlefield and Sultan Murat’s grave. Visit Gracanica. Visit Ulpiana.Day 10: Visit Prizren, a true open air museum, one of the most beautiful towns of Kosovo. Rahoveci renowned wines; afterwards head towards Peja.Day 11: Drive to North West Kosovo and Montenegro takes us to Kolašin which is Montenegro's most famous ski resort, and its capital Podgorica. Day 12: Visit The Old City of Kotor. Cetinje is a town of immense historical heritage, founded in the 15th century. Day 13: On the way stop for a photo at Sveti Stefan. Afterwards proceed to Shkodra centre of Roman Catholicism in Albania. Overnight in Tirana.Day 14: Tirana-Airport
Lake Skadar Self-Guided Cycling and Slow Food Tasting Tour from Podgorica
Transfer to Rvasi settlement – starting location of your cycling route. Instructor will give you precise information about locations of visit. Locations of visits are: historic memorials, panoramic viewpoints, wineries, old bridges, churches. You will cycle through villages where wine growing and fishing are main activities of locals. You will pass one of the most scenic viewpoints in Montenegro. Lake islands, small bays are part of this amazing scenery. In your cycling tour you will visit Rijeka Crnojevica old bazar and fishermen settlements. This historic settlement is the place where fist book in South Slavic was printed. After cycling instructor will transfer you to slow food farm. Join your host honey and wine producer in a tour through vineyards and farm. Taste honey brandy and honey and see why certain herb varieties reflect on its color, smell and flavor. After the tasting, snack with home-made products will be served for you on the terrace. After food tasting return transfer to departure location in Podgorica.Itinerary: Transfer to Rvasi settlement, 20 min Instructions for the tour, 30 min Cycling, 1 hour to 1,5 hours Transfer to honey & wine farm, 15 min Food tasting, 1,5 hours Return transfer to Podgorica, 30 min
Bike Rental: Podgorica and Lake Skadar Self-guided Cycling Tour
Along your way you have the chance to visit several villages in surrounding of Podgorica. Cycle along canyons of rivers in direction of Lake Skadar National is option which we strongly recommend. At the meeting location, an instructor will provide you with maps, instructions and tips what to visit. Possibilities for cycling up to 40 km, but could be adaptable to your physical shape. If necessary our instructor could assist in reservation of short boat trips as shortcuts for cycling in Lake Skadar area. Locations of visits: villages in surrounding of Podgorica, farms, wineries, rivers and Lake Skadar area. With bikes you receive all necessary equipment: helmet, pump, repair kit and if requested pannier bags.