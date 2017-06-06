14-Day Tour through Albania, Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro

Day 1: Transfer to Tirana and visit the National Museum of History. Afterwards take a driven tour of the major sites of Tirana, including the colourful buildings.Day 2:The archaeological site of Apollonia. After the visits continue on to Vlora where we stay overnight.Day 3: Depart to Saranda through the spectacular Albanian Riviera.Llogara National Park. Continue to the ancient city of Butrint, another UNESCO World Heritage site, considered the best archaeological site in Albania and one of the most important in the Balkans.Day 4: Depart for Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site. Afterwards, in Gjirokastra we visit the fortress part, Arms Museum and Ethnographic Museum.Day 5: Depart for Berat, one of the most visited and characteristic towns in Albania under the protection of UNESCO for its architectural uniqueness.Day 6: Depart for to the city of Ohrid. We stop at Elbasan for a visit at the castle. Afterwards proceed to Struga famous for its wall of water where the Black Drin River flows out of Lake Ohrid on its way to the Adriatic.Day 7We visit St. Sofia Church, a classic Orthodox Byzantine church, dominating the Old Town, demonstrates the link between Byzantine and Italian Renaissance art. Other visits include: Saint Painteleimon Church, The Holy Virgin of Peribleptos Church, Icon Gallery, and old Bazaar.Day 8: Drive to Stobi, archaeological site in Macedonia. Afterwards depart for Skopje. Visit the old Turkish bazaar, Mahmut Pasha Hammam, the memorial house of Mother Teresa, stone bridge and the Macedonia Plaza.Day 9: Visiting wonderful Gadima Cave. Next visit the 1389 Kosovo Battlefield and Sultan Murat’s grave. Visit Gracanica. Visit Ulpiana.Day 10: Visit Prizren, a true open air museum, one of the most beautiful towns of Kosovo. Rahoveci renowned wines; afterwards head towards Peja.Day 11: Drive to North West Kosovo and Montenegro takes us to Kolašin which is Montenegro's most famous ski resort, and its capital Podgorica. Day 12: Visit The Old City of Kotor. Cetinje is a town of immense historical heritage, founded in the 15th century. Day 13: On the way stop for a photo at Sveti Stefan. Afterwards proceed to Shkodra centre of Roman Catholicism in Albania. Overnight in Tirana.Day 14: Tirana-Airport